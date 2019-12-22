Trending :
KCR deceiving Muslims, SCs: V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was deceiving the Muslims and the SCs in the State.

Addressing the media, he asked the Chief Minister as to why he was not making a statement that he would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the State.

He also asked Chandrashekar Rao as to why he retracted his statement of installing a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the State capital.

Hanumantha Rao alleged that the State government had removed the statue of Ambedkar installed by him at Panjagutta after observing the delay in the installation of the same by the government.

The Congress leader said he was booked by the police for installing the statue in the city.

Targeting the Prime Minister, he criticised that Narendra Modi wanted to turn the country into a Hindu State.

He welcomed the statement of Bihar CM and JDU leader Nitish Kumar on the CAA issue.

