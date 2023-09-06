KCR delcares famous poet Jayaraj as recipient of Kaloji award -2023

Telangana Government declared famous Poet, Lyricist and Singer Jayaraj as the recipient of ''Kaloji Narayana Rao Award'' for the year 2023. The State Government has been presenting the award in memory of Padma Vibhushan " Praja Kavi" Kaloji Narayana Rao every year.

On the recommendations of the Committee constituted by the state government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao chosen Jayaraj for the prestigious Kaloji award. The award is being given to the famous persons in the fields of Literature and Culture.

The award will be presented to Jayaraj at an official function on the occasion of Kaloji's birth anniversary on September 9. Jayaraj will be felicitated with a memento and cash prize of Rs 1,01,116.

Jayaraj (60) who hails from old Warangal ( now, Mahabubabad district) encountered many hardships from his childhood and rose to fame as a poet. Hailing from a poor Dalit family, Jayaraj paid focus on uniform society without discrimination in his literature. Jayaraj is influenced by Buddha's teachings and inspired by Ambedkar's writings.

During the Telangana movement, Jayaraj worked as a people's poet and propagated Telangana ideology through cultural programmes among people by visiting every village . The noted poet also penned songs on the preservation of environment and the importance of nature. Jayaraj analyzed the sensitive inextricable relationship between the mankind and nature through his literature. Many of the books published by Jayaraj have already become popular.