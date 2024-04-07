KCR destined to land in jail: CM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the ‘objectionable’ language used by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at a media conference on Friday, Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy said that he was not Jana Reddy to be polite. “I am Revanth Reddy.”

Addressing the Jana Jatara Sabha at Tukkuguda, Revanth said all these days he has been showing humanitarian consideration as KCR’s daughter was in jail and he had suffered fracture. It is time for KCR who gives lecture on language to change his language. Revanth said KCR is destined to go to Charlapalli jail. The government will construct a double bed room house for him on the jail premises so that his entire family can be in jail, he said.

Revanth charged KCR of pushing the state 100 years backward in a short span of 10 years. Responding to the KCR’s remarks he said that the party workers remained patient but will not keep quiet for longer.

“We shall ensure that the KCR family will be in Cherlapally jail’s double bedroom. Similar to the defeat of the BRS, we shall ensure that the BJP at Centre is defeated,” he asserted.

Over the BJP’s aspirations to come to power for the third time at Centre, Revanth felt that the saffron party was trying to win these Lok Sabha pollsby creating rift between north and south India.

He held that Kishan Reddy who is hoping that Congress government fails in Telangana could not even bring a single penny to State, when Hyderabad was facing deluge.