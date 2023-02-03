KCR determined to make every class, caste better off: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that CM KCR is determined to make every class and caste better off in Telangana.

The minister distributed traditional clothes and 150 bheris to the Yadava community people of the constituency on the occasion of the grand Gattu Lingamantula Swamy Jatara at a programme held at the camp office in Suryapet.

The Minister said that Telangana is the only State in the country where all cultures and traditions are being respected.

He said that before 2014, no rulers paid attention to the Pedda Gattu. He said that permanent constructions were undertaken at Pedda Gattu with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore by the TRS government.

He said that not only on the occasion of the fair, but also on normal days devotees visiting the shrine.

The Minister said that people's welfare is TRS' top priority and people all over the country are waiting for KCR's rule to see the development like that in Telangana.

Minister Jagdish Reddy called upon the entire Yadav community to stand by KCR and BRS. On this occasion, the former chairman of Peddagattu shrine associated with Congress, Maddi Srinivas Yadav joined BRS in the presence of Minister Jagdish Reddy.

Srinivas said that he left Congress and joined BRS to be a part of development.