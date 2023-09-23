Live
Just In
KCR directs officials to conduct last rites of Harishwar Reddy with state honours
Koppula Harishwar Reddy, former MLA of Parigi and former Deputy speaker of AP, passed away due to heart attack on Friday night.
Koppula Harishwar Reddy, former MLA of Parigi and former Deputy speaker of AP, passed away due to heart attack on Friday night. CM KCR has decided to conduct his last rites with state honours. The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari to make arrangements to this extent and advised to talk to his family members and take related measures.
Koppula Harishwar Reddy (78), a senior BRS leader, former minister and deputy speaker in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh passed away due to a heart attack on Friday night. Family members said that he, who lives in Parigi, suffered a heart attack at 10.10 pm on Friday and was immediately rushed to the government hospital in the town where he died while receiving treatment.
Harishwar Reddy won as Parigi MLA in 1985, 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2009 elections. Harishwar Reddy, who started his political career as a ward member, served as sub-sarpanch of Parigi, in 1978 as sarpanch and vice-chairman of the Samiti. Worked as Deputy Speaker in the joint Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Harishwar Reddy's last rites will be held at Parigi on Saturday at 3 pm. Harishwar Reddy has a wife, two sons and a daughter. Eldest son Mahesh Reddy is currently serving as Parigi MLA.