KCR directs officials to supply irrigation water to farmers

Hyderabad: In the wake of delay in the entry of South West Monsoon and prevailing dry weather conditions and IMD predicting that monsoon may set in only around first week of July, Telangana Government has prepared an action plan to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs. The Government also decided to release the Rythu bandhu scheme benefit to the farmers for the Kharif seasons from June 26 .

Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao directed the state Irrigation Department to take early measures to supply irrigation water without disrupting crop cultivation. He made it clear that the government is ready to incur expenditure without any limit in providing irrigation facilities.