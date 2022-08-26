KCR dubs PM Modi inefficient

Hyderabad: Stating that there was no place for 'vampires' who create intolerance in the society, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday asked the people to decide whether they want 'bountiful Telangana or burning Telangana' (Pantala Telangana or mantala Telangana) and called upon the people to shunt out the BJP government at the Centre.

CM KCR targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him inefficient to address the issue of share of the State in Krishna River and also on toppling elected governments in different States. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Rangareddy district collectorate here on Thursday, KCR said, "Throw away these selfish, despicable and communal forces. I appeal to the intellectuals... if it gets affected, society will go 100 years back, hatred will not lead the society. Until I live, I will not allow Telangana to suffer. There should be a peaceful Telangana and the State should progress and I am sure the State will be Bangaru Telangana," said the Chief Minister. He alleged that the PM was inefficient in solving the Krishna water share. "Why don't you give? Are we not human beings and not part of India? We filed a case in the Supreme Court, they asked us to withdraw, we did but they did not take any decision. Only if the government at the Centre is shunted out we will get benefitted. Telangana should play a major role in the country," said Rao.

KCR alleged that there was an undemocratic and dictatorial rule going on in the country. Both the State and Centre should prosper but what is happening in the country? The government at the Centre has not done a single good thing. Is it visible? Did it benefit dalits, weaker sections, women or farmers, did they construct a project? Today we have 24-hour power but the country's capital does not have it, he said. Targeting Narendra Modi, Rao said, "He became the PM when I became the CM. Why is he unable to provide 24 hours power and water? Should they come here and teach us morals? Are we fools?"

The CM alleged that the PM was conspiring and destabilising governments in nine States. They talk of dethroning the governments in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and now in Delhi. They are trying to purchase MLAs by spending Rs 25 crore. There should be an answer to this," said Rao.