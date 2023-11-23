KCR empowered tribals financially, politically: Errabelli

Palakurthi (Jangaon): KCR empowered tribals financially and politically, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. He along with Tribal welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod participated in the Girijan Atmeeya Sammelan at Thorrur on Wednesday.

The Congress had promised to upgrade tribal thandas into gram panchayats in 2009, but it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who made it possible. KCR also made the tribals rule their thandas, Errabelli said. This apart, KCR also increased reservations to tribals from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, giving them an opportunity to progress academically and financially, he added.

“Girijan Bandhu, a financial assistance scheme, will be a reality if KCR returns to power,” Errabelli said.

Satyavathi Rathod said that people in Palakurthi constituency have abundant irrigation and drinking water facilities due to the efforts of Errabelli. She said that land prices in and around Palakurthi have also gone up due to the development. Rathod appealed to people not to trust the Congress which failed to develop the nation despite plenty of opportunities it got. BRS leaders Gandhi Naik, Rajesh Naik, Kalu Naik, Nehru Naik, B Saraswathi and Jatoth Praveen Naik were among others present.