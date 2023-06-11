Live
KCR expressed shock on death of ZP chief
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers and BRS leaders expressed deep shock over the untimely demise of Mulugu District BRS Party President and Mulugu District Zilla Parishad Chairman Kusuma Jagadish.
CM KCR condoled the passing away of the BRS leader. The CM prayed to God give strength to the bereaved family and bear that loss.
The Chief Minister remembered the active role played by Jagdish during the Telangana movement as a Telangana activist and his services as Chairman of the Zilla Parishad and party President of Mulugu District.
CM KCR said the party will support the bereaved family and conveyed deep sympathies to them.
