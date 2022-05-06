KCR expresses grief over passing away of Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday expressed anguish over passing away of Telugu Desam Party senior leader Bojjala Gopalkrishna Reddy. The CM had expressed heartfelt to condolences to the bereaved family. CM KCR said that he had lost a good friend. It is to mention here that CM KCR recently visited Bojjala Gopalkrishna Reddy's house and had enquired about his health.

Earlier in the day, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed grief over passing away of senior party leader. The TDP chief said that the party has lost a gem. It is to mention here that on April 15, Chandrababu Naidu visited hospital where the senior leader was undergoing treatment and conveyed birthday greetings to him. The TDP chief also spoke with the latter and later enquired about the health of senior leader. The TDP chief on many occasions had visited Bojjala Gopalkrishna Reddy's house and also took part in senior leader's birthday celebrations.

Bojjala Goplakrishna Reddy was born on April 15, 1949 in Urundur then in Madras now in Andhra Pradesh State. He served as MLA for five terms between 1989–1994, 1994–1999, 1999–2004, 2009–2014, and since 2014 under Chandrababu Naidu from Sri Kalahsathi constituency. The senior leader also served as Minister for Environment & Forests, Science & Technology, Cooperation in Nara Chandrababu Naidu Government.

Former AP CM has many experiences to share and one such incident that kept both the leaders on toes was the Alipiri bomb blast in 2003. On 1 October 2003, Bojjala Gopalkrishna Reddy along with the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sustained minor injuries when a mine blast hit the chief minister's convoy at Alipiri Road. Chandrababu Naidu along with Reddy was on his way to Tirupati, where Brahmotsavam celebrations are on at the Lord Venkateswara temple.

Gopalakrishna Reddy sustained injuries to his shoulder and chest while Chandrababu Naidu received minor injuries to his chest, nose and right hand.