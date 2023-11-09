  • Menu
KCR failed to fulfil 2BHK promise: Salman Khurshid

Hyderabad: Alleging that the BRS government has failed to fulfill its earlier promises, former union minister Salman Khurshid asked why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who could spend massive amounts on the construction of ‘Pragati Bhavan’ miserably failed in delivering 2 BHK to the poor.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan the senior Congress leader wondered how KCR could come up with the CM’s camp office-cum-official residence, but there were no funds, time, and land for the construction of 2 BHK houses for the poor. Khurshid said the Congress government built more than 22.89 lakh new houses for the poor in Telangana between 2004-14. He said while the BRS promised to construct 5.7 lakh 2 BHK houses by 2024, nothing substantial was achieved.

The BRS government allocated a total of Rs 23,679 crore for the 2 BHK scheme from the financial year 2016-17 till 2020-21, but it released only Rs 383 crore, as per an RTI report, he said.

Khurshid sought to draw a contrast between the BRS and his party, saying in neighbouring Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and other Congress-ruled States, it has fulfilled the promises it made to the people.

