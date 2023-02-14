KCR fooling all sections: Aruna

Mahabubnagar: BJP National Vice President D.K Aruna has slammed CM KCR for his outburst against PM Narendra modi in the assembly. She called KCR the 'biggest liar in state,' alleging he had fooled each and every section of society in the past 9 years with his empty promises.

Taking part in 'Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa' prograrmme in Gondyala in Hanwada mandal on Tuesday, she criticised that only KCR and his family members flourished in the past 9 years and the common man was left to fend for himself.

DK Aruna criticised the legislators for not raising any burning issues and hauling up the government over its poll promises such as unemployment stipend, farm loan waiver, double bed room houses, construction of PRRLI project in 3 years etc. "KCR had promised that he would sit in the chair at the project site of PRRLI and complete it in 3 years. But today 8 years have gone, but it is still incomplete. I demand KCR to first resign from his post and come for the open debate in the public about his promises made during the last elections," she said, adding irrigation project designs were changed and huge commissions were taken from the contractors by the KCR government.

The BJP leader said that SC/ST/BC programmes were languishing for want of funds and the people were hardpressed as the government was denying them loan subsidies. She asserted that in the coming days, people would bid farewell to the BRS party and vote BJP to power in the state, seeing the accomplishments of BJP which won 5 times in Gujarat and twice in UP under the able leadership of PM Modi.