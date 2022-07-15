KCR for Bengal model to checkmate opponents

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to be making some very quick moves to take on the BJP-led government at the Centre. Officially, it has been announced that the TRS chief has sounded war bugle against the indifferent attitude of the NDA government.

Soon, KCR would be exposing the Union government on deepening economic crisis in the country and its anti-people policies. He would even organise nationwide protests. On the other hand, he appears to be adopting 'West Bengal model', to check any forward movement of the BJP and the Congress party.

In the last Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress and BJP emerged as two strong parties by eliminating the Congress and CPM. This helped Mamata to come back to power.

With Telangana poised to witness a three-cornered contest between the TRS, BJP and the Congress, the Assembly elections will present an interesting scenario. The Chief Minister and TRS have been repeatedly criticising the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on every issue for the past some time. This had made the BJP to react in a similar manner and question the TRS government on every issue. While, as of now, it cannot be said that the BJP would come to power here, but it certainly would make some inroads.

On the other hand, the Congress too was going aggressive to regain its lost ground. The TRS feels that the anti-incumbency votes would get split between the saffron party and the Congress in the segments where both the parties claim that they are very strong and finally the TRS would be back in power.

The pink party claims that the people are very happy with never before kind of schemes and the way it had introduced welfare measures to benefit all sections that will help TRS come to power again.

The Congress claims it is strong in South Telangana districts mainly in old Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and parts of Medak, and feels it will win 50 seats. The BJP claims that it is strong in about 25 seats, including the GHMC areas.

Reports indicate that the TRS is strong in Adilabad and Nizamabad and would also perform well in GHMC despite the claims of the BJP. With little efforts, it can retain its strong hold in Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

The TRS is of the opinion that in all these Assembly segments, the anti-incumbency votes would be divided between the Congress and BJP and TRS would emerge as the winner.