KCR goes into huddle with top brass

Hyderabad: Stung by the notification issued by the Centre on Krishna and Godavari river management boards, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened an emergency meeting consisting of Engineer-in-chiefs, Advocate-General, Additional-Advocate General and other senior officials.



The Government feels that the Centre has taken unilateral decision, and this could adversely impact the interests of the State. The Chief Minister, who also met members of TRS Parliamentary Party, directed them to raise this issue in Parliament.

The MPs have been told to raise the objections and highlight how it would cause damage to the interests of the State. The MPs have been told to emphasise on the fact that the main agenda during the struggle for separate state was injustice meted to Telangana region regarding irrigation and drinking water.

Water was the main issue which had united all parties and sections of society in the struggle for a separate state and now the Centre's 'unilateral' decision would cause serious harm to the interests of the State, KCR told them. The MPs have also been told to meet all the Union Ministers individually and submit representations. The State Government is contemplating filing a petition in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the notification.