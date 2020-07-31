KCR government has unleashed terror against Dalits: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that the KCR-led government has unleashed terror against Dalits across the State. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said several incidents of atrocities, violence and injustice against Dalits have surfaced in Telangana in the last two-three days. Describing those incidents as horrifying, he said that such happenings have sent shockwaves among people not only belonging to Dalit communities but also Girijans, Backward Classes, minorities and other weaker sections.



Referring to the incident of suicide by one B Narasimhulu, in Gajwel constituency (represented by CM K Chandrashekar Rao), Uttam said that the Dalit farmer was forced to commit suicide as the TRS government took away 13 Guntas of his land to construct Rythu Vedika building.

He said the Dalit farmer recorded a selfie video before consuming poison explaining the reason that forced him to resort to the extreme step. He said Narasimhulu has named local MRO, VRO, Sarpanch and other TRS leaders in the selfie video. "KCR had promised to give three acres of land to poor Dalit families. Instead, he took away 13 Guntas of land from a poor Dalit farmer in his own constituency. KCR, shame on you," he said. Reddy said that the Chief Minister should be ashamed of himself for the incident. Instead of registering a case against those responsible for the suicide, TRS leaders are shamelessly trying to justify death.