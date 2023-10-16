Live
KCR hands over B forms to 30 more BRS candidates
BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over B- Forms to 28 party candidates today.
BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over B- Forms to 28 party candidates today . The BRS head invited the candidates to Pragati Bhavan and gave the B forms. The candidates have also been asked to file teg nominations on the auspicious day.
On Sunday, 51 candidates have already received the B - forms. The list of candidates who received the forms today are as follows:
1. Sanjay Kalvakuntla
2. Dr. N. Sanjay Kumar
3. Koppula Ishwar
4. Korukanti Chander
5. Putta Mathu
6. Chinta Prabhakar
7. Chamakura Mallareddy
8. KP Vivekanand
9. Madhavaram Krishna Rao
10. Manchikanti Kishan Reddy
11. Sabita Indra Reddy
12. T. Prakash Goud
13. Kale Yadaya
14. Koppula Mahesh Reddy
15. Metuku Anand
16. Mutha Gopal
17. Kaleru Venkatesh
18. Dana Nagender
19. Maganti Gopinath
20. T. Padma Rao
21. Lasya Nandita
22. Gongidi Sunita
23. Sanampudi Saidireddy
24. D.S. Redyanaik
25. Banoth Shankar Naik
26. Challa Dharma Reddy
27. Aruri Ramesh
28. Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy
A total of 28 candidates took the papers today afternoon. So till today, a total of 97 BHRS candidates have received it.