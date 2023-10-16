KCR hands over B forms to 30 more BRS candidates

BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over B- Forms to 28 party candidates today . The BRS head invited the candidates to Pragati Bhavan and gave the B forms. The candidates have also been asked to file teg nominations on the auspicious day.



On Sunday, 51 candidates have already received the B - forms. The list of candidates who received the forms today are as follows:

1. Sanjay Kalvakuntla

2. Dr. N. Sanjay Kumar

3. Koppula Ishwar

4. Korukanti Chander

5. Putta Mathu

6. Chinta Prabhakar

7. Chamakura Mallareddy

8. KP Vivekanand

9. Madhavaram Krishna Rao

10. Manchikanti Kishan Reddy

11. Sabita Indra Reddy

12. T. Prakash Goud

13. Kale Yadaya

14. Koppula Mahesh Reddy

15. Metuku Anand

16. Mutha Gopal

17. Kaleru Venkatesh

18. Dana Nagender

19. Maganti Gopinath

20. T. Padma Rao

21. Lasya Nandita

22. Gongidi Sunita

23. Sanampudi Saidireddy

24. D.S. Redyanaik

25. Banoth Shankar Naik

26. Challa Dharma Reddy

27. Aruri Ramesh

28. Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy

A total of 28 candidates took the papers today afternoon. So till today, a total of 97 BHRS candidates have received it.



