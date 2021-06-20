KCR holds meeting with officials and leaders in Siddipet tour, says our govt. is farmer-centric

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state is producing three crore tonnes of food grains surpassing Punjab, the leading state in grain production. He said that all this is possible with the sincere efforts of the government and people. "The cotton grown in Telangana is superior; there are 400 ginning mills in Telangana," said CM KCR. He toured Siddipet on Sunday as part of the district's tour and inaugurated the MLA camp office, Siddipet police commissioner office, and integrated district office building complex constructed there.

He later held a meeting with public representatives and officials and said that Siddipet was his home district. He said the mission Kakatiya program was designed before the separate Telangana is formed. "We are setting up veterinary colleges in Siddipet, Nalagonda, Warangal, and Nizamabad districts," KCR asserted. He said the government is farmer-centric and opined that the government is depositing cash directly into farmers' accounts to curb corruption.

The chief minister said that the Rythu Bandhu has been brought after a wide range of consultations and opined that the government had strived for three years to make Dharani available. "We have set up farmer insurance to provide protection to farmer families and implementing KCR Kit by which the women stated flocking to government hospitals for deliveries," said CM KCR.