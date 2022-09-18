KCR inaugurates Adivasi, Banjara Bhavans

Hyderabad: Concerned that the Banjara people are not having any land in the very area named after them for so many years, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has at last fulfilled their dream of having a building exclusively for conducting the community activities in the upmarket area. The Chief Minister also assured that the podu land issue would be resolved soon and stressed the need to accord an equal status to all the tribal people as the STs in the country. On the occasion of celebrating 'Vajrotsavam' of Telangana's National Integration Day on September 17, the CM inaugurated the Adivasi and the Banjara Bhavans in the name of Komuram Bheem and Sevalal Maharaj respectively, constructed at a cost of crores of rupees, at Banjara Hills in the heart of Hyderabad. The government constructed the two buildings with an objective to restore the self-respect of the two communities.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, KCR said, "my heartiest salutations and best wishes to all the Adivasi and Banjara people who came in big numbers to attend the programme. It is an inspiring occasion for the tribal people of India. There is an area called Banjara Hills in our capital…but they said that there is not a single yard space for Banjaras. Reversing that situation, today in the State of Telangana, we make the entire country know the respect given to our Banjara community by the government. This is an inspiration to all the tribal people of India,'' he said.

The CM also observed that employees, leaders and intellectuals from the tribal community have a great responsibility upon their shoulders to show way to the future generations. "It is not just about building. The employees and the tribal intelligentsia should think of ways to make good use of them. Tribals are considered in Telangana as STs, in Maharashtra as BCs and elsewhere as OCs. We have told the Central government that there is a need to recognise all of them equally.

The government also issued orders to constitute committees to solve the podu land issue in the State as soon as possible. All of you should be involved in solving the problem of podu lands," he said.