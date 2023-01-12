KCR inaugurates BRS office in Mahbubabad, receives warm welcome

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday has inaugurated the BRS office in Mahbubabad. The chief minister who arrived in Mahbubabad received a warn welcome from the ministers Satyavathi Rathode and Errabelli Dayakar.



CM KCR as part of his to visit Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts will inaugurate integrated collectorates built with modern features in both the districts latet and will conduct a review on the progress of Mahabubabad district with the bureaucracy and public representatives.

Meanwhile, the Mahbubabad district has turned pink with the cadre welcoming the chief minister with euphoria.

The Chief Minister will reach Bhadradri Kothagudem in the afternoon and participate in the public meeting followed by inaugurate the BRS office collectorate office and leave to Pragati Bhavan.