KCR inaugurates BRS office in New Delhi a while ago

BRS has embarked on a new chapter in its political history as the Chief Minister.

KCR inaugurated the BRS Bhavan built in Delhi's Vasanth Vihar as a permanent platform for national political expansion.



Ministers, MLAs, MPs and party workers participated in this program. CM KCR will hold the first meeting with ministers, MPs and MLAs in the party conference hall shortly.

Later, KCR went to his chamber on the first floor of the building and assumed the chair Party leaders congratulated KCR on this occasion. KCR will hold his first meeting with ministers, MPs, MLAs and other key leaders shortly.

Ministers KTR, Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, MPs Kesava Rao, Venkatesh Neta, Santosh Kumar and many MLAs, MLCs, leaders and activists participated in this inaugural program. The opening ceremony of BRS Bhawan was celebrated with great fervour.