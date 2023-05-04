Live
- Srikakulam: Bridge over Bahuda River collapses
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari stresses on saving sparrows from extinction
- Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts
- Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year
- Tirupati: Vasanthotsavam kicks off at Padmavathi temple
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Narasimha Jayanti celebrations
- Rayachoti: ‘Pay relief to NH-71 land losers’
- Tirupati: BJP to launch 10-day campaign against YSRCP’s corrupt rule
- Tirupati: Study of sastras will help preserve Indian culture says pontiff
KCR inaugurates BRS office in New Delhi a while ago
- BRS has embarked on a new chapter in its political history as the Chief Minister.
BRS has embarked on a new chapter in its political history as the Chief Minister.
KCR inaugurated the BRS Bhavan built in Delhi's Vasanth Vihar as a permanent platform for national political expansion.
Ministers, MLAs, MPs and party workers participated in this program. CM KCR will hold the first meeting with ministers, MPs and MLAs in the party conference hall shortly.
Later, KCR went to his chamber on the first floor of the building and assumed the chair Party leaders congratulated KCR on this occasion. KCR will hold his first meeting with ministers, MPs, MLAs and other key leaders shortly.
Ministers KTR, Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, MPs Kesava Rao, Venkatesh Neta, Santosh Kumar and many MLAs, MLCs, leaders and activists participated in this inaugural program. The opening ceremony of BRS Bhawan was celebrated with great fervour.