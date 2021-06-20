KCR inaugurates camp office in Siddipet, touches his uncle's feet and sets example on Father's Day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as part of the districts tour visited Siddipet today. On this occasion, he inaugurated the newly constructed MLA camp office in the district center along with Finance Minister Harish Rao. He has embarked on a series of development projects.

The Siddipet MLA's office, which was was built on a one acre area at a cost of Rs. 4 crore with modern facilities including an office on the ground floor and a residential community on the first floor was inaugurated by chief minister. Later, the CM inaugurated the Siddipet Police Commissionerate community in Rampalli suburb of the Kondapaka mandal.

On this occasion, KCR received the salute of the police. Later, the CM will hold a meeting with public representatives and officials. Later, the CM will visit Kamareddy district. CS Somesh Kumar, Minister Harish Rao, MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy, DGP Mahender Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, several MLAs, MLCs, TRS chiefs, local representatives, district officials and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, an interesting incident has been witnessed at the event where the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao touches the feet of his uncle and took blessings. Everyone surprised to KCR's down to earth attitude at the event. Moreover, the chief minister has set up an example on the International Father's Day by giving respect to his uncle.