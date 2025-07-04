Live
KCR indisposed, undergoes tests
CM Revanth Reddy enquires about BRS chief’s health condition
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao underwent a “routine medical check-up” at a corporate hospital in the city on Thursday, after being indisposed.
Doctors at the hospital said that it was “a regular health assessment”.
Sources said that Chandrashekhar Rao would stay at his Nandinagar residence overnight and return to his Erravelli residence on Friday.
This being so, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about the health condition of KCR and checked on the treatment being given to the BRS supremo, who was admitted to a private hospital after he took ill suddenly.
The Chief Minister spoke to medical experts as well as officials and asked them to ensure the best treatment for K Chandrashekar Rao.
CM Revanth Reddy expressed his wish that KCR recovers quickly and returns to his regular duties in public service with good health after full recovery.