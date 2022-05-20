KCR insulting sarpanches with his comments; Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, while referring to the statement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the latter's high-level review meeting with officials and district collectors said that KCR had insulted the village Sarpanches with his comments.

Uttam asked KCR as to how he would spend funds meant for the development of the villages without the involvement of the Sarpanches? He called upon the Sarpanches and other rural local body public representatives to condemn the statement of the CM.

He alleged that KCR was utilising the Central and State government funds in an arbitrary manner and added that the main objective of KCR was to loot the State treasury. He alleged that it was a master plan of KCR behind raising objections about the release of the Central government funds directly to the villages of the State.

Uttam made it clear that the Centre should directly release the funds to the villages. He asked KCR as to how he would oppose the objective of the decentralisation of powers. He alleged that the CM had constituted State Finance Commission in order to run the State with the help of his family members. He alleged that the CM was releasing the funds of MGNREGS to the people of his choice and the funds were being used by the ruling TRS party leaders.

Targeting TRS and BJP on the issue of the problems of farmers of the State, Uttam asked the two parties to stop their dramas on the issue. He claimed that the farmers of the State had sold off their paddy in April.