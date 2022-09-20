KCR invited for INLD Samman Divas rally

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to attend Samman Divas rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) at Fatehabad in Harayana on September 25. The rally is planned on the occasion of 108th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

According to the TRS sources, INLD president and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala invited the Telangana CM to the rally. Apart from KCR, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, NCP chief and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and other national political leaders were also invited.

KCR wants to attend the INLD rally to intensify his efforts to launch national party by strengthening ties with non-BJP and non-Congress parties. The TRS chief also planning to meet leaders of farmers' unions and Dalit organisations. An official statement confirming KCR's participation in the rally is expected in a day or two.