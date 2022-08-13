KCR, KTR participate in Rakhi celebrations at Pragati Bhavan 

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan celebrations were held on a grand scale at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence Pragati Bhavan on Friday. The entire ambience at Pragati Bhavan was imbued with brotherhood, love and affection. KCR's residence was buzzed with arrival of his sisters. KCR's elder sisters Lalithamma, Laxmamma and Jayamma and younger sister Vinodamma tied Rakhi and celebrated the festival. The CM took his elder sisters' blessings who blessed the CM with full of heart.

KCR's grandson and granddaughter also took part in the Rakhi celebrations. KTR's daughter Alekhya tied rakhi to her elder brother Himanshu. KCR and his wife Shobhamma blessed their grandchildren for a long healthy life. na IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao's wife Shailima and others also participated in the celebrations.