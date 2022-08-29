KCR lashes out at BJP, says there is a need for BJP-free India

Telangana Chief Minister KCR who lashed out at the centre in general and the BJP party in particular said that the lives of the people of the country are at a standstill under the BJP rule and called for a BJP-free India. KCR called everyone to prepare for this and defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections itself. He said that the BJP government, which has come to power by lying and cheating the people of the country, is making the poor even poorer by increasing the prices. CM KCR addressed the public meeting organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the Collectorate and the party office in the Peddapalli districts.

He said that there is no opportunity for people to survive in the country under BJP rule and accused the central government of increasing the prices of gas, petrol, and diesel, tax on crematoriums, GST on milk, GST on handloom workers, etc. At the same time, he alleged that BJP is committing huge scams in the name of NPAs by robbing lakhs of crores of public money. He said that BJP itself is corrupt

CM KCR said that liquor was banned in Gujarat, the state where Gandhi was born, and alleged that while tens of people have died in Gujarat due to adulterated liquor, no investigation is being conducted. He said that there is not a single good thing happening Prime Minister's home state Gujarat be it 24-hour current, pension to the elderly. "There is nothing in Gujarat except robbery," said CM KCR. At the same time, CM KCR reacted strongly to Bandi Sanjay carrying Amit Shah sandals and lashed out with harsh remarks that we have bootleggers for Gujarat. "The self-respect of Telangana, which has fought for 60 years, were kept at Gujarat people legs

CM KCR said that farmers from 26 states have come to meet and traveled all over Telangana and learned about the good works being done by the government for the farmers and the farmer leaders asked him to enter national politics. He said that the BJP government is planning to weaken the agricultural sector and hence planning to install meters for agricultural wells. The CM called upon the people to put a check on that effort and put a meter on Modi by voting him out. He said that only 20.08 percent of the electricity used by farmers in the country.