KCR lauds employees’ contribution towards Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday asked the government employees to continue the same spirit they have shown to make the State number one in the country.

Addressing the employees after inaugurating the district collectorate at Asifabad on Friday, he said, “You have worked in Telangana agitation supporting the separate State. Continue the same spirit and work for the development. If the employees show the same spirit, Telangana will be number one in all the fields.”

Adding further, he said that two parameters can show the growth of Telangana which are per capita income and per capita power consumption which remains highest in the country. He said that because of the development in the health sector, there were no adverse reports on the health of the tribals in agency areas. Telangana is the only State to provide 24 hours power for all sectors and the credit for this goes to the energy department.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Integrated District Collectors Complex, SP office and also the BRS party office in the district.