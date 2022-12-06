KCR lost track of role as CM: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Monday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has clearly lost track of his role as the elected CM of Telangana State.

In a statement, the BJP leader said that the TRS chief seems to be in an amusing assumption that Telangana is not a part of the Indian Union and it is his fiefdom.

And, CM KCR'S utter disregard for governance protocols, duties and best practices laid out by the Indian Constitution is condemnable.

"What is CM KCR doing in Hyderabad?, while rest of the Chief Ministers are in a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating at the G20 orientation in Delhi," he asked. Almost all the Chief Ministers including BJP's bitter political opponents like Aravind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and others are participating in this important national meeting.

India has been assigned the Presidency of G20 and it is a proud moment for the entire nation. PM Narendra Modi is briefing and guiding all the Chief Ministers about the consequences of this international role for India. He said that BJP rejects CM KCR's 24/7 political posturing by avoiding his constitutional duties as an elected executive head of the State of Telangana.