KCR makes swift move

Mumbai: Taking forward the attempt to form an anti-BJP Front, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and shared the anti-BJP bonhomie.

This meeting was sort of a preliminary one and the leaders while agreeing over the need to put up an united fight against the BJP felt that the road ahead was a long one and there were many issues that need to be discussed in detail. It was decided that all leaders of likeminded parties would meet either in Hyderabad or Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sometime during mid-March after the results of the Assembly elections were announced.

There was also a suggestion that the meeting be held at Baramati in Maharashtra. They felt that it would be appropriate to hold the meeting in Varanasi if BJP comes back to power.

The discussion focussed on issues like improving and accelerating developmental issues and "bringing structural and policy changes in the country".

Calling Thackeray his "brother", KCR said he looks forward to working together with Maharashtra. "Be it Shivaji Maharaj or Bal Thackeray, all the movements which started from Maharashtra were a big success. We are hopeful that we will succeed too," KCR said.

Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP saying that "Hindutva doesn't teach wrong politics". The Shiv Sena supremo said that some people solely work for their "agenda, even if the country goes to hell". He said the Central agencies were being misused. If the Centre does not change its attitude it will suffer badly.

"The politics of revenge is not good. Instead of speaking on development issues during their tenure, lies and misinformation are spread about the political opponents," Thackeray said.

He said he and KCR will meet many political leaders starting today and focus on bringing the country "on the right path. "Who will be the PM can be discussed later," he added.

Later, KCR had a 90-minute meeting with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. After the meeting, the two leaders said they discussed more about bringing all the like-minded parties into onefold.

He said "The way we want to bring development that's not happening. It's time to move ahead with new agenda and work taking everyone together. Soon we will meet different political parties and hold a discussion." They also discussed on issues pertaining to development, as well as unemployment. The talks veered round how to get rid of the BJP and can they create an alternate force and if so how? After discussing with other like-minded parties, the new force would come up with a proper agenda and timetable, Pawar added. KCR said, "This country needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision. Sharad Pawar Ji is an experienced leader and has given me his blessings, and we will work together, he said.