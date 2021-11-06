KCR may pick BC leaders for MLC seats

Hyderabad: Following the defeat the TRS tasted in the Huzurabad by-elections, the party is now likely to focus on attracting the BCs with more vigour.

The party leadership has taken up a massive exercise to shortlist the candidates for the six MLC seats that had fallen vacant. The Election Commission would be issuing notification for these seats on November 9. TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is said to be holding discussions with a few selected leaders, including the party working president K T Rama Rao. What has upset the party is the major setback in Karimnagar district.

It had lost the Lok Sabha seat in 2019 general elections and in two years' time, it suffered a major blow by losing the Huzurabad Assembly seat. Karimnagar the party always felt was its bastion since 2001.

In the backdrop of this situation, it is being felt that KCR may opt for BC leaders from Karimnagar district for some of the six MLC seats.

The names of former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and L Ramana who had migrated from TDP to TRS before Huzurabad by-elections are said to be under serious consideration. The party wants to identify the districts where it had lost or was losing some of its grip and will take measures to regain the lost ground, party senior leaders say. Among others who are in the race are Tummala Nageswara Rao, K Srihari, P Srinivas Reddy among others.