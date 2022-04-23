KCR misleading farmers, flays Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Narayanpet: On the 9th day of BJP state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra, the popular electronic media journalists and BJP leaders joined the walkathon on Saturday at Narva mandal.

The BJP leaders slammed the wrong policies and atrocious rule by TRS party leaders.

Sanjay Bandi slammed the Telangana Chief Minister KCR for misleading paddy farmers and advising them not to sow paddy.

While taking part at a Rachha-Banda programme in Eerladinne village of Aarchinta mandal, Bandi Sanjay questioned the CM KCR as to why he is misleading the paddy farmers and advising them not to opt for paddy, while the CM had sowed conventional variety paddy in his farmhouse.

"The Chief Minister KCR has completely ruined the lives of poor farmers. Believing the CM, lakhs of farmers had stopped sowing paddy fearing the government may not buy the paddy. But what we are seeing today, is the State government after playing a drama of dharna in Delhi, had announced to buy paddy from the farmers. This kind of lack of foresight by CM KCR has caused huge loss for the paddy farmers. We are demanding the State government to pay compensation for all those paddy farmers who had not yield paddy on the advice of KCR," demanded Bandi Sanjay.

Ironically KCR had sown paddy in his farmhouse, while he advised the farmers not to sow paddy in the State during Yasangi season, observed the BJP leader. "KCR had even said that if the farmers sowed paddy then the government is not going to procure it and it may lead to suicides of farmers. But what is he doing now, he is forced to buy paddy from the farmers. Had he not given the wrong advise to the farmers, those farmers who had not sown paddy on 20 lakh acres would have benefit. The loss caused due to wrong advise by the CM must be compensated by the government," observed Bandi Sanjay.

Referring to the inadvertent delays in farm loan waiver by them State government, Bandi sanjay said that KCR has no commitment towards welfare of the farmers. His promise of agriculture loan waiver has not happened till date. The farmers are facing tough time as the interests on the loans are increasing. The BJP leader predicted that until the next elections approaches, KCR is unlikely to waive off the farmers' agriculture loans in the State. He also said that the youth have also been fooled by KCR as they were duped of government jobs.

The BJP leader said out of 20 lakh unemployed youth in the state, not a single person has bagged government job during the past 8 years.

Teenmar Mallanna, who joined Bandi Sanjay's walkathon at Narva mandal slammed the TRS government and KCR as highly corrupt and atrocious and have no regards for values, ethics and stated that KCR will put anyone behind bars who question's the failures of the State government. The BJP leaders demanded the government to extend support for those farmers who are suffering losses due to fake and spurious cotton seeds. They also demanded the government to protect the Mirchi farmers.