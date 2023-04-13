KCR, Modi failed to keep promises made to farmers, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Senior Congress leader and Nalgonda MP N Uttam kumar Reddy inaugurated paddy purchasing center run by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies at Vepala Singaram in Huzurnagar Constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the BRS government should immediately fulfill the promises of loan waiver and crop insurance scheme. It is regrettable that the BRS government has not paid Rythu Bandhu dues to the farmers who have more than 10 acres, he added. He said that KCR has forgotten the promise to provide free fertilizers to Telangana farmers. Modi's repeated promises in Parliament to double farmers' income by 2022 have not been fulfilled, so far, he reiterated.