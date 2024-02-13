KCR mortgaged State interests, he is 'Papalabhairavudu': CM

Hyderabad: State Assembly on Monday witnessed heated exchange of words between the Congress and BRS during the discussion on the resolution stating that the Telangana Government will not handover the management of reservoirs and Krishna water to Krishna River Water Management Board.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who also held the irrigation portfolio was the ‘Papalabhairavudu,’ (sinner) who mortgaged the rights of Telangana before centre. He alleged that he was not present in the Assembly because they cannot defend their acts.

He further said one person who was shunted out from Karimnagar came to Mahabubnagar and the people elected him but he never looked back at the district. At a time when such an important discussion was taking place in the Assembly, the leader of opposition was “hiding in his farmhouse.” He said KCR has insulted the people of the State not participating in the discussion and share his knowledge of reading 80,000 books. He even suggested that the Speaker adjourn the house and summon him.

Revanth Reddy said it would have better if the BRS MLAs had elected senior BRS leader T Padma Rao as leader of opposition who is sitting in the seat meant for LOP.

He said what the former irrigation minister T Harish Rao was stating in defense of his party made no sense. Quoting a Gazette Notification issued on July 15, 2021, the chief minister said that the BRS government had stated that they had no objection inprinciple to hand over the control of common projects including Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar. The delay in handing over the projects was only because the operational protocols were not finalized by KRMB.

The house witnessed another round of furore when Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy used certain objectionable words against KCR. The Speaker expunged those words from the records.