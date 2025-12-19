KCR Mourns the Loss of Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar

Former Chief Minister and BRS leader Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has expressed his condolences following the passing of world-renowned sculptor and Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Vanji Sutar, famed for his creation of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

In an official statement, KCR hailed Sutar's immense contributions to the field of sculpture, referring to him as a “Kohinoor diamond” in the realm of art. He expressed pride that Telangana had benefited from Sutar’s exceptional talent through the construction of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar statue, which was completed during the previous BRS government’s tenure.

KCR noted that the Ambedkar statue, crafted to world-class standards, has become a significant landmark in Telangana’s history. He remarked that Sutar would forever hold a special place in the hearts of the people of the state.

Describing the sculptor's passing as an irreparable loss to the art community, KCR acknowledged that Sutar had lived a remarkable life, reaching the age of one hundred. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Ram Vanji Sutar during this difficult time.