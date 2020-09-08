Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday moved a resolution demanding the Union government to confer Bharata Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the Assembly.

KCR recalled the services rendered to the nation in different capacities including as CM to the United Andhra Pradesh, union minister. PV was instrumental in bringing economic reforms which helped India to move on growth part on a fast pace. The creation of new employment opportunities and increased Foreign direct investments was the result of PV's economic initiatives. He promoted India as global destination for investments.

KCR also said that PVN has brought into force land reforms in Telangana . The former PM himself donated 800 acres to the poor on his native village. The TS government has decided to organise year long birth centenary celebrations as a mark of respect to 'Telugu Bidda '.