KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is busy with meeting Ministers, party senior leaders, MLAs and MLCs in his chambers on the first day of the Telangana Assembly session today.

Ministers and MLAs thronged the CM chambers and made a beeline to extend gratitude to the chief minister for announcing complet waiver of crop loans taken by the farmers years ago.

Ministers accompanied by their respective district MLAs reaches CM chambers and met KCR . They were seen in jubilant mood to meet the CM as a group in the assembly.

Generally, the CM security restricted the leaders and MLAs to move freely near CM chambers. Today, all the legislators have been allowed to move into CM chambers freely and meet the CM.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy offered flower bouquets to the CM on his arrival in the Assembly. Agriculture Minister thanked CM KCR on behalf of Agriculture Department and Telangana farmers for implementing the complete waiver of farmers loans.

MLAs told the CM that all the farmer families are celebrating across the state. They praised that the state government has once again stood by the farmers who are unable to repay the debts .