Live
- Heart Transplant Day 2023: Tips for a Healthy Heart
- Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
- BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
- Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
- Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
- Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
- Rs 194.88 crore released for minority welfare schemes in Telangana
- URBAN Launches Luxury Edition Smartwatches: URBAN Titanium, Dream & Rage
- Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in Maharani 3
Just In
Heart Transplant Day 2023: Tips for a Healthy Heart
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
KCR opens his Chamber doors for all in Assembly. MLAs makes a beeline
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is busy with meeting Ministers, party senior leaders, MLAs and MLCs in his chambers on the first day of the Telangana Assembly session today.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is busy with meeting Ministers, party senior leaders, MLAs and MLCs in his chambers on the first day of the Telangana Assembly session today.
Ministers and MLAs thronged the CM chambers and made a beeline to extend gratitude to the chief minister for announcing complet waiver of crop loans taken by the farmers years ago.
Ministers accompanied by their respective district MLAs reaches CM chambers and met KCR . They were seen in jubilant mood to meet the CM as a group in the assembly.
Generally, the CM security restricted the leaders and MLAs to move freely near CM chambers. Today, all the legislators have been allowed to move into CM chambers freely and meet the CM.
Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy offered flower bouquets to the CM on his arrival in the Assembly. Agriculture Minister thanked CM KCR on behalf of Agriculture Department and Telangana farmers for implementing the complete waiver of farmers loans.
MLAs told the CM that all the farmer families are celebrating across the state. They praised that the state government has once again stood by the farmers who are unable to repay the debts .