KCR, Owaisi playing divisive politics in TS, charges BJP K Laxman

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president K Laxman and party State official chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly trying to play divisive politics in Telangana.

The BJP leaders said that the TRS chief is hand-in-glove with the AIMIM to hoodwink people for political gains by spreading falsehoods. Laxman said the MIM chief claimed that K Chandrashekar Rao has positively responded to his request to not implement NPR and CAA in Telangana. It amounts to a violation of the constitutional mandate.

Also, it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has reportedly asked the AIMIM chief to call all the opposition parties for a public meeting planned by All India Muslim Action Committee on December 27 at Nizamabad, he said.

"There is no problem for any citizens of this country with CAA. Yet, the Chief Minister is lending support to the false propaganda to help AIMIM chief consolidate his Muslim vote bank in the old city which is deplorable," he added.

He also alleged that there were reports stating that TRS chief was planning to hold a meeting with theme, 'whether you want Gandhi or Godse? on January 30 in Hyderabad. Laxman said that leaders of national and regional parties were extended invitations.

He also reportedly assigned the responsibility to Owaisi to invite Muslim religious leaders to the meeting. "It is inappropriate to a person holding Chief Minister's position trying divide people for his political agenda," he said.

The BJP State unit president also reiterated his demand and asked K Chandrashekar Rao to give reasons for opposing the CAA in parliament. He also criticised removal of two-child norm for those contenting in the municipal elections and said that it was meant to appease a section of people.

Krishna Saagar Rao said that the open support of K Chandrashekar Rao to AIMIM and Muslim Action Committee highlights that TRS chief and the party are anti-institutional and anarchist like Asaduddin and his AIMIM. He said that the BJP condemns the attempts by K Chandrashekar Rao and Owaisi to indulge in hate politics and create communal unrest in Telangana.

Further, the BJP leader said that the Chief Minister and Owaisi were speaking and acting in cohesion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's initiatives in the larger interest of national security. "The BJP urges people of Telangana to take cognizance of the attempts of these two parties to obfuscate national laws and policies, meant for national security, for petty minority appeasement politics," he said.