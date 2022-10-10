KCR pays tributes to Maharishi Valmiki

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday paid rich tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanthi.

He said the revered sage was the best example for the saying "Sadhanath Sadhyate Sarvam" (Everything is possible with efforts) and added that Ramayana, written by Valmiki, was an affirmation for the Indian social philosophy, family duties and a ruler's sacrifice for public.

KCR said the teachings of ideals and humanitarian values have been beautifully presented to the world through Ramayana, exemplifying the life of lord Rama and goddess Sita, was cherished by the world as a great epic earning Valmiki the title of 'Aadi Kavi', the first poet in literature.