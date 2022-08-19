KCR pays tributes to Sardar Papanna

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar paid rich tributes to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on the occasion of his 372nd birthday anniversary. After paying tributes KCR said that Sardar is a symbolic to the courage and audacity. He stood for inspiration for self-respect of all sections.

KCR said that Papanna's fight against the then dictatorial and autocratic forces by uniting all sections was inspiring and added that the State government was giving due respect to backward communities by organising Papanna's birth anniversary celebrations officially. He said that the Telangana government was continuing the spirit displayed by Papanna in the fight against discrimination and prejudice for self -respect.