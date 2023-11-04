Live
KCR performs Pooja for nomination papers at Konaipur Venkateswara Swamy temple
Telangana State Chief Minister KCR recently visited the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konaipalli village of Nangunur mandal in Siddipet district. As is his tradition during elections, he performed a special pooja with his nomination papers at the temple seeking success in the upcoming elections. KCR is contesting from the Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly constituencies.
The Chief Minister traveled to the village from Erravalli farm by road in the morning. Upon reaching the Venkateswara Swamy temple, he placed his nomination papers at the deity's feet and performed the special pooja.
On the 9th of this month, KCR will file his nomination in the morning at Gajwel and at Kamareddy in the afternoon.
