KCR plans makeover of Vasalamarri

Vasalamarri: The State Government proposes to shift people living in Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao into special tents on the model of Tamil Nadu, raze all the buildings and reconstruct a new village with ultramodern facilities like underground drainage, wide roads, solar street lights among other facilities.

The Chief Minister, who went round the village, said that nothing was in proper shape and the structures were inhabitable. There was hardly any brick house in the village. He said though panchayats were getting funds, there have been no significant improvements in the living conditions and basic amenities in the village.

KCR said a proper land survey and planning by engineers was the most urgent need of the village and hence if they agree, the government would demolish all the buildings and construct Vasthu compliant houses with proper roads and underground drainage system. It would take about six months to one year to reconstruct a new village. The villagers need to cooperate with the government, he added.