KCR plans strategy to check BJP spread in Telangana

Hyderabad: Give no space to the BJP to strengthen its base, sharpen political rhetoric and expose the "dirty tricks," of the saffron party which is trying to damage the secular fabric by creating trouble and raking up communal tensions, is the message Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have given to the rank and file the TRS.

The TRS strategy now is that to take up massive oral campaign in each Assembly constituency either in the form of door to door meetings or holding small group meetings, etc, to highlight how the government had transformed the state during the last 9 years and attack the BJP and its "communal politics."

The TRS rank and file has also been asked to expose the failures of the Union government, how it was selling off all the public sector undertakings and its communal agenda. The focus of the campaign of both the CM and party leaders would be on how Telangana has been ignored by the Centre.

"KCR is also planning to bring out a book on the failures of the Modi government and its impact on the development of Telangana. They will also use the digital media to highlight how the TRS has been fighting the BJP government to get its due from the Centre.

KCR also proposes to hold direct interaction with party leaders and MLAs at Assembly constituency level regularly and instruct them to counter the BJP propaganda against the state government on issues like the Kaleshwaram project.