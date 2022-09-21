KCR predicts Munugodu bypolls in November, asks party cadre to work hard

Hyderabad: Munugodu bypoll schedule may be announced in October and the bypoll is likely to be held in November, hinted Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and asked party people to strive hard as if the elections are today only.

Reviewing the bypoll with Nalgonda party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, KCR directed the party people to give wide door-to-door publicity for Dalit Bandhu in every village; to bring 1,000 girijanas of Munugodu per day to Hyderabad and show them Atma Gourava Bhavanalu; and to arrange Atmeeya Sammelanams and Vana Bhojanalu with the people of all sections in the constituency.

KCR said that one MLA was made in-charge for two villages and a public meeting will be held in Chanduru once the election notification is issued. He encouraged his partymen by saying that TRS is leading followed by Congress in all election surveys. BJP is left with third position only, he added.