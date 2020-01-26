KCR reacts to Municipal Election results, says people have voted for development and welfare schemes

After a grand victory in the Municipal elections held on January 22, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party head and chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao has said that it is a people's victory and thanked the people of Telangana for believing in him and giving a clear mandate in Municipal elections. The head of the pink party has said that the people have given the mandate by voting for development and welfare scheme.

The chief minister also lauded the MLA's, MPs and party cadre who worked hard for this huge victory. However, he advised the party not to take the victory to the heads and asserted them to work hard for the people's aspirations. "It is our responsibility to keep the promises made to the people, " KCR opined. He also congratulated the winners.

With the welfare schemes implemented in the state, the people has blessed us with huge mandate and they have put an extra responsibility. This is a huge majority, which is seen nowhere in the country.

KCR as popularly known as took a dig at the opposition parties for the criticism they had resorted to. He said there is no space for the development halters in the state and people are aware of their cruel politics. The opposition parties have resorted to brutal politics by abusing the chief minister. He said that it is not good on their part to spread false propaganda on the social media. The government will look into the matter of social media abuse and come up with a strategy to curb it.

It is the responsibility of all the political parties to respect the people's mandate instead making unnecessary comments on the defeat.