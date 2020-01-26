Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KCR reacts to Municipal Election results, says people have voted for development and welfare schemes

KCR reacts to Municipal Election results, says people have voted for development and welfare schemes
Highlights

After a grand victory in the Municipal elections held on January 22, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party head and chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao has...

After a grand victory in the Municipal elections held on January 22, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party head and chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao has said that it is a people's victory and thanked the people of Telangana for believing in him and giving a clear mandate in Municipal elections. The head of the pink party has said that the people have given the mandate by voting for development and welfare scheme.

The chief minister also lauded the MLA's, MPs and party cadre who worked hard for this huge victory. However, he advised the party not to take the victory to the heads and asserted them to work hard for the people's aspirations. "It is our responsibility to keep the promises made to the people, " KCR opined. He also congratulated the winners.

With the welfare schemes implemented in the state, the people has blessed us with huge mandate and they have put an extra responsibility. This is a huge majority, which is seen nowhere in the country.

KCR as popularly known as took a dig at the opposition parties for the criticism they had resorted to. He said there is no space for the development halters in the state and people are aware of their cruel politics. The opposition parties have resorted to brutal politics by abusing the chief minister. He said that it is not good on their part to spread false propaganda on the social media. The government will look into the matter of social media abuse and come up with a strategy to curb it.

It is the responsibility of all the political parties to respect the people's mandate instead making unnecessary comments on the defeat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
History Of Tiranga - The Evolution of Indian Tricolor25 Jan 2020 9:43 PM GMT

History Of Tiranga - The Evolution of Indian Tricolor

The 71st Republic Day Parade, Delhi 2020
The 71st Republic Day Parade, Delhi 2020
IRDAI relaxes standard health policy norms; Non-life insurers can offer Arogya Sanjeevani Policy before April 1
IRDAI relaxes standard health policy norms; Non-life insurers can...
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Sets New Benchmark At Box Office
First Look Of
First Look Of '83' Is Out

More From Entertainment

More >>
Ajay Devgn25 Jan 2020 9:38 PM GMT

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Sets New Benchmark At Box Office

First Look Of
First Look Of '83' Is Out
Another Lyrical Song From
Another Lyrical Song From 'Jaanu' Will Be Out Tomorrow
'Dubsmash' Trailer: A Crime-Thriller With Small Screen Actors
Power Star hails Kichcha Sudeep For Dadasaheb Phalke
Power Star hails Kichcha Sudeep For Dadasaheb Phalke


Top