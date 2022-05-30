KCR readies armour to attack Centre

Hyderabad: Will the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 witness a heavy dose of political rhetoric and give an insight into what the TRS proposes to do to take on the BJP at national level? If sources are to be believed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be delivering a 'strong political speech' at Public Gardens on the State Formation Day."

In the wake of growing rift between the Union government and Telangana government and his fast moves to float an alternative Front against the BJP, the TRS chief is likely to focus on how the Centre had been behaving in a 'vindictive', manner and how it has been imposing restrictions on borrowings though the state had never defaulted in repayments. It may be recalled that the Centre did not give its consent for institutional borrowings despite several requests by the state government.

The TRS government is peeved at the way the RBI had stopped the state from auctioning security bonds during April and May. KCR may break the silence against this attitude of the Centre during his speech on the Formation Day. The CM is collecting all necessary data to expose the Centre, the sources said. Besides showcasing Telangana government 's achievements in the last eight years, the CM would lay greater emphasis on BJP-bashing, the sources said. He will tell the people how his government was facing problems in implementing Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu due to the Central restrictions on borrowings.

If sources are to be believed, the TRS government is unlikely to invite Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the Formation Day celebrations. Official sources said that KCR will present a brief note on how Telangana had been transformed in 8 Years and explain his vision for future to take the state forward.