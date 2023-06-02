KCR recalls 14-yr struggle for Telangana

Hyderabad: Extending greetings to the people of Telangana on Decennial celebrations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recalled the problems and political conspiracies that were hatched by antagonists who were opposed to bifurcation and how the state faced all setbacks and has now become a role model for the country within nine years of formation of a new state on June 2, 2014. He also recalled the 14-year long struggle, the various turns the movement experienced and the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana.

The first fight for a separate state started six decades back, he said. KCR said it was the second phase of the 14-year movement taken up purely on Gandhian lines of non-violence and most democratic manner spreading the need for formation of a new state which united all sections of people. This period was full of hardships, humiliations and obstacles, he said.

He said that it was a matter of great pride that after nine years, people of all states were looking towards Telangana and its model of development. All of them are praising the achievements of the government.

He said that the government would be celebrating the decennial celebrations of the formation day in most befitting and grand manner for three weeks and would showcase its achievements in all sectors, including Agriculture, Irrigation, Electricity, Education, Medical, Welfare and Financial sector. He called upon people of the state to participate in the decennial celebrations with enthusiasm and make it a grand success.