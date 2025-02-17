KCR Represents the Emotions of Four Crore People: Harish Rao

Hyderabad : Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has stated that K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is not just a political figure but an emotional symbol for Telangana’s four crore people. He credited KCR’s determination for the formation of Telangana and asserted that the people continue to look up to him.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao compared his leadership to a short-term "T20 match," alleging that he is playing only for money. "Revanth Reddy’s game is all about money. Even he doesn’t know how long he will remain in power," he remarked.

Contrasting KCR’s leadership style, Harish Rao claimed that KCR is an all-rounder in politics. "KCR plays all formats—not just T20 but Test matches too. He knows how to lead in the long run," he said. Harish Rao’s comments come as BRS continues to rally support for KCR’s return to power in Telangana.