KCR sees Kasani as bigger Mudiraj leader than Eatala

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that with the entry of KasaniGnaneshwar into the party, they now have a bigger leader than Eatala Rajender and also assured to give nominated posts to the community leaders. Former Telangana Telugu Desam Chief KasaniGnaneshwar Mudiraj joined the BRS party on Friday in the presence of KCR at his farmhouse at Eravelli.

KCR said that Gnaneshwar should have joined BRS long back and Eatala Rajender did not allow leaders from the Mudiraj to grow in the party. The BRS chief said that out of the 119 seats, only 112 seats would come into calculations and the parties do not give tickets to candidates for namesake, once they are announced they should win the election. Each seat counts in politics. He said that after the elections he would sit with the Mudiraj leaders and hold detailed discussions.

The BCs have reservations in the local bodies during the NTR time. Chinta Prabhakar had lost by a slender margin in Sangareddy hence the party wanted to continue with the same candidate. In the coming days, many opportunities will be there for the Mudiraj community. “We should create leaders, at least one or two per district. They can become Rajya Sabha members and also MLCs,” said Chandrashekar Rao.

He further said, “KasaniGnaneshwar had a big reach, he is known to me and his place will increase there is no doubt. There are many posts, Zilla Parishad Chairman, Hyderabad Mayor and others.”