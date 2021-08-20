KCR sets 40,000 victory margin target for bypoll

Hyderabad: Defeat BJP candidate Eatala Rajender by a margin of at least 40,000 votes. That is the target which the TRS president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has set for the party leaders. KCR has fixed a 40,000 victory margin since Eatala had won with so many votes in the 2018 elections.

Thec frontline warrior T Harish Rao, who is leading the campaign and other ministers and MLAs, are in the midst of an intense campaign, but the ground reports from the party sources as well as other sources do not give a cakewalk situation for the pink party. Since the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad on August 16, the TRS chief has been holdings series of meetings with his party senior leaders and close aides to analyse the voters' mood among the Dalit community, BCs mainly weavers, Mudiraj, Kapu and Yadavs.

Party leaders said that the ongoing bypoll campaign in Huzurabad needs to be more effective. "The main problem is that the TRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav is a young candidate and personally he is not as popular as Eatala is. What is required is micro monitoring and devising new strategies to counter the BJP campaign. Just announcement of schemes cannot change the mood of the people," said a leader. This is the reason KCR is said to be holding talks with top leaders to devise new strategies so that the pink party can defeat its nearest rival by 40,000 votes.

KCR would soon constitute another team of senior leaders whose responsibility will be to monitor every move of the opponent and give a feedback of the voters' mood on a daily basis. Harish Rao, who is leading the campaign, would then evolve political strategies to defeat the BJP candidate.

The TRS chief is also waiting for the decision of the Election Commission of India. If it decides to postpone the polls, TRS would get more time to consolidate its position. If not, it may have to come with new ideas to retain the seat.