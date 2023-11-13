KCR shocked over major fire mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday expressed deep dismay over the fire incident at Nampally Bazaar Ghat. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.



CM KCR has ordered the officials to take up strong relief measures immediately.

The officials were advised to provide better medical care to the seriously injured and to be alert from time to time and take appropriate measures.

It is mention here that a major fire broke out in a chemical godown at Nampally on Monday morning. Reports reveal that 7 workers died on the spot. Some more were trapped in the godown. The chemical factory was located in the Bazarghat area, police said four fire fighters were already pressed into the service to douse the flames from inside the factory. Police said that the reasons behind the fire accident could be a leakage of chemicals. A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind major fire in the morning hours.